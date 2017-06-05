Stress test: High-wire Cavaliers still alive in NBA Finals
For the fourth time in two years, Cleveland fought off elimination in the NBA Finals by winning just when it appeared their season was over. On Friday night, the Cavs turned anger over some comments made by Golden State's motor-mouthed forward Draymond Green into energy and their best performance this season.
