Stiffs NBA Draft prospect watch: Jonathan Isaac
Jonathan Isaac looks and acts like a prototypical stretch four in the NBA today. With the height and length to match up with most centers and the speed to keep up with small forwards, Isaac should settle in at power forward and make a huge impact.
