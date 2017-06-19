Steph Curry's agent told the Timberwolves not to draft Curry
For years the Timberwolves, and then president of basketball operations David Khan, have been killed publicly over the decision to pass on Steph Curry, who turned into an all-world guard for Golden State, in favor of selecting Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn. Rubio has worked out, for the most part.
