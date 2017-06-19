Splash! Bulls trade Jimmy Butler to Timberwolves

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials say a 17-year-old boy fatally shot by deputies was accidentally struck by a bullet as he tried to stop an aggressive dog from attacking them early Thursday. Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.