Should the Cavaliers trade Kyrie Irving for the playmakers they covet ...

7 hrs ago

If the Cavaliers were unable to trade Kevin Love on draft night in exchange for top talents such as Paul George or Jimmy Butler, should the team shift its focus toward exploring trade offers for Kyrie Irving? Irving, an Olympic gold medalist and four-time NBA All-Star, averaged 25.8 points in 18 postseason games in helping Cleveland reach the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year.

Chicago, IL

