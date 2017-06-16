Shootaround: Ball may talk to other lottery teams2017-06-16T13:12:27

Report: Ball considering talking to other lottery teams -- The thinking so far regarding UCLA star Lonzo Ball and the NBA Draft lottery has basically been the Los Angeles Lakers or bust. That notion may be changing, though, writes Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com, as Ball readies for his second workout today with the Lakers: Lonzo Ball is still considering talking to teams that have lottery picks below the Los Angeles Lakers, a source close to the former UCLA Bruins star told ESPN.

