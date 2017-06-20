Rumor: Former Cavaliers GM David Griffin will be one of the first to interview for Knicks job
As if the trades of a few major stars wasn't enough, the NBA offseason is officially here. The New York Knicks and Phil Jackson decided to part ways this week , and now it appears that New York will interview former Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin for their open position.
