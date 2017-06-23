Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown selects Australian Jonah Bolden at NBA draft

Jonah Bolden of the UCLA Bruins shoots over Kadeem Allen of the Arizona Wildcats during a college basketball game in February. Brown was the coach of North Melbourne Giants when Bolden was a star import at South East Melbourne Magic, but the pair now have something important to bond over as Brown's Philadelphia 76ers drafted Jonah Bolden, the son of Bruce, with the 36th pick of Friday's NBA Draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.