NBA Rumors: Jrue Holiday, George Hill, Jeff Teague Linked to Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves will target a trio of point guards in free agency in an effort to bolster their backcourt. Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis reported Monday the Timberwolves have Jrue Holiday, George Hill and Jeff Teague on their summer wish list.
