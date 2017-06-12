NBA Mock Draft: Minnesota Timberwolves Select Malik Monk
The Wolves are thrilled to add Malik Monk to our group of young talent. We think Monk is the best shooter in this draft, and three-point shooting, or lack thereof, is one of the areas that President and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau was looking to address this off-season.
