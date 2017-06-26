NBA Free Agency Rumors: Nuggets among teams targeting Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap
The Denver Nuggets made a notable improvement last season, winning 40 games for the first time in four seasons, but were still not able to make a return to the playoffs, finishing one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. With their team full of young talent, and just on the edge of playoff contention, the Denver's goal this offseason is finding a way to get better -- specifically at the power forward position.
