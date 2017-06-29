NBA Free Agency: Big Game Hunting
On NBA Free Agency next week - @APkrawczynski "the scuttlebutt around the league is that the Wolves are going big game hunting." While the team does not currently have cap space to be able to offer a free agent a max deal, the are sitting at around 19 million of free space that they can use.
Read more at Canis Hoopus.
