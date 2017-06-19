Minnesota Timberwolves waive oft-injured big man Nikola Pekovic
The Nikola Pekovic era in Minnesota is officially over, as the Timberwolves announced Tuesday afternoon that they have waived the big man. Since coming over from Europe for the 2010-11 season, Pekovic showed promise, but was beset by injuries, especially with his ankles.
