Minnesota Timberwolves trade PG Ricky Rubio to Utah Jazz for protected first-round pick
Utah is hoping the acquisition of Rubio will help persuade free-agent Gordon Hayward to re-sign with the Jazz. Minnesota Timberwolves trade PG Ricky Rubio to Utah Jazz for protected first-round pick Utah is hoping the acquisition of Rubio will help persuade free-agent Gordon Hayward to re-sign with the Jazz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Muskego.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC