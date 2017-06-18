Minnesota Timberwolves to target a trio of point guards in free agency

Minnesota is interested in trading Rubio due to the lack of consistency from behind the arc as he shot 31% from three in the 2016-2017 campaign. The Timberwolves have their sights set on three free agents to replace Rubio as the point guard: Although Ricky Rubio is an excellent distributor, the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to shop him due to his subpar shooting ability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.