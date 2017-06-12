Liberty Links: Sixers will host six prospects for pre-draft workouts today

The Sixers will continue with their pre-draft workouts today, hosting Utah's Kyle Kuzma, Clemson's Jarron Blossomgame, Notre Dame's V.J. Beachem, DePaul's Billy Garrett, Kentucky's Dominique Hawkins and Utah State's Jalen Moore. Kuzma , Blossomgame and Beachem all find themselves on DraftExpress' Top 100 Prospects list .

