LeBron talks about his destiny while GM LeBron talks about sacrifice

LeBron James had a few gems at the podium today when speaking to the media about Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals, which the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 118-113 despite having the lead late in the game. While James was superb throughout, with 39 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in 46 minutes, most of the talk after the game came down to James' decision to pass to Kyle Korver in the corner when he seemingly had an open lane to the rim when he first turned the corner on Draymond Green.

