Kelly Olynyk's time with the Celtics could be over

The Kelly Olynyk experience in Boston has been a maze between injuries, hope and astonishment alongside numerous switches from man-buns to headbands. It was an adventure from the beginning , when the Celtics swapped a rookie with a dazzling head of hair, Lucas Nogueria, in the 2013 NBA Draft along with two second-rounders for a seven-footer out of Gonzaga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.