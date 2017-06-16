Karl-Anthony Towns working on 'secret...

Karl-Anthony Towns working on 'secretive stuff' this offseason

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Karl-Anthony Towns working on 'secretive stuff' this offseason "I always have something in my toolbox waiting to come out," the star forward said. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sBELv1 Karl-Anthony Towns is 21 years old and already flirting with superstar status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs... 16 hr ThePhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16) Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan '17 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,736 • Total comments across all topics: 281,816,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC