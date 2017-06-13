James spectacular again, but his effo...

James spectacular again, but his efforts not enough for Cavs

11 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

LeBron James scored 41 points and Kyrie Irving added 26 but the Cleveland Cavaliers could never dig out of a hole created by a second-quarter barrage in a 129-120 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

