Interested in Iggy?

Shams Charania of The Vertical is reporting that Andre Iguodala plans to seriously consider signing elsewhere, and leaving the Golden State Warriors , when free agency opens up on July 1. The Wolves are in search of adding veterans and defensive minded wings to surround their young scoring core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins , and Zach LaVine , which makes Iguodala a logical player to target this offseason. They are listed as one of six teams that have interest in pursuing Igoudala, according to league sources.
