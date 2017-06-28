Inside Paul George's thinking after warning Pacers about intentions
Inside Paul George's thinking after warning Pacers about intentions George gave the Pacers every possible clue as to what he was thinking before next summer's free agency. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tYA6AM Indiana Pacers forward Paul George shoots the ball in the second half of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC