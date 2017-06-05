If the Wolves miss out on Issac, who should they get?

Personally, like most Wolves fans, I want Issac at #7 but the lottery ball gods, who have once again cursed the Wolves, could complete the hex by having Issac picked #6 to Orlando. This wouldn't be on the same devastating scale as losing out on Shaq and getting Laettner instead in 1992, but would reinforce the notion that "Magic" as a mascot is better when it comes to luck than something that looks like it was designed in a high school art project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.