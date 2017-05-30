Huge First Half Sends Lynx Past Storm...

Huge First Half Sends Lynx Past Storm, 100-77

21 hrs ago Read more: Canis Hoopus

In what was their best performance of the season, the Lynx dominated the first half, scoring at will on their way to a 64-39 halftime lead, and then cruised to a 100-77 win over the Seattle Storm in Seattle. The Storm came into the game at 4-1, behind only the Lynx in the Western Conference standings, and the Lynx appeared to want to make a statement.

