Growing up quick: Big spurt turns Patton into 1st-rounder
The Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round draft pick sprouted from a 6-foot-1 point guard as a freshman in high school to a 7-foot center by the time he first stepped foot on campus at Creighton in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. Bluejays coach Greg McDermott had to slow things down for Patton.
