George's camp informs Pacers of star'...

George's camp informs Pacers of star's plan to leave Indiana in summer of 2018

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

George's camp has informed the Pacers that the four-time All-Star intends to leave in the summer of 2018 when he becomes a free agent, two people with knowledge of the situation told AP Sunday night. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side publicly discusses unresolved personnel matters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs... Jun 16 ThePhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16) Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan '17 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,236 • Total comments across all topics: 281,859,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC