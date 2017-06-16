George's camp informs Pacers of star's plan to leave Indiana in summer of 2018
George's camp has informed the Pacers that the four-time All-Star intends to leave in the summer of 2018 when he becomes a free agent, two people with knowledge of the situation told AP Sunday night. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side publicly discusses unresolved personnel matters.
