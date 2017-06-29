Fred Hoiberg's Future with the Chicag...

Fred Hoiberg's Future with the Chicago Bulls

12 hrs ago Read more: Blog a Bull

As Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg readies himself to oversee a rebuild, he faces the possibility of having his contract expire in 2020 with a losing record and without substantive bullet points on his NBA coaching resume. However, counting on the Bulls to fire Hoiberg before his contract expires is insane.

Chicago, IL

