Fred Hoiberg's Future with the Chicago Bulls
As Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg readies himself to oversee a rebuild, he faces the possibility of having his contract expire in 2020 with a losing record and without substantive bullet points on his NBA coaching resume. However, counting on the Bulls to fire Hoiberg before his contract expires is insane.
