Former KU forward Perry Ellis to play for Minnesota Timberwolves summer team
Former Kansas forward Perry Ellis will play summer league basketball for the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, his mother confirmed on Friday afternoon. Ellis, who averaged 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA Development League in 2016-17 after a stellar four-year college career, recently signed a one-year contract with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC