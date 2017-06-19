Former KU forward Perry Ellis to play for Minnesota Timberwolves summer team

Former Kansas forward Perry Ellis will play summer league basketball for the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, his mother confirmed on Friday afternoon. Ellis, who averaged 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA Development League in 2016-17 after a stellar four-year college career, recently signed a one-year contract with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia.

