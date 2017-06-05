Finals Resumes and Possibly Ends, Lynx in Action
The Finals could come to an end tonight in game four in Cleveland as the Warriors will look for the sweep against the Cavaliers . It's been a dominant performance by the Warriors to this point, with 15 straight wins in the playoffs, and after the Cavs couldn't close out game three when they led late, it's hard to imagine any other result but a GSW win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC