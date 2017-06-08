ESPN's Chris Haynes believes Cavs will trade Kevin Love if they're swept in NBA Finals
ESPN's Chris Haynes appeared on The Dan Patrick Show yesterday and he believes that the Cleveland Cavaliers will trade Kevin Love if they fail to reach the NBA Finals. In the 2015-2016 season, the Cavs, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks discussed a three-team deal that would bring Carmelo Anthony to Cleveland and Love to Boston according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News .
