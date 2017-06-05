Durant: LeBron 'paved the way' for super-teams
In a sense, if Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is frustrated by the 2017 NBA Finals, his search for how the Golden State Warriors became so darn indestructible should really begin within. Unable on his own to topple the late 2000s Boston Celtics - a contender forged by trades for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in the summer of 2007 - LeBron left the Cavs in 2010 to replicate a super-team blueprint alongside incumbent Dwyane Wade and fellow newcomer Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat .
