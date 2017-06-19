Duke's Amile Jefferson joins Minnesota Timberwolves for NBA Summer League
Amile Jefferson holds Duke's program record for games payed and will continuing pursuing his NBA dream with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Summer League. Tyus Jones was the NBA Summer League's MVP last July for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they are hoping to find success from another former Blue Devil this year.
