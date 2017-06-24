Derrick Rose wants to be a Knick but voice from the past is calling

B.J. Armstrong, the agent for Derrick Rose, isn't surprised the Timberwolves, with Tom Thibodeau their president and head coach, have emerged again as potential suitors for his client. But he hopes at least to meet with the Knicks before the free-agency period begins July 1. "If it was up to Tom, he'd reunite with all his former Bulls players,'' one NBA general manager told The Post.

