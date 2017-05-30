DBB on 3: The NBA Finals

DBB on 3: The NBA Finals

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Detroit Bad Boys

It's here. Finally. The historically charged rubber match . Not only does this have significance for both sides, as it should for any NBA Finals , it also seems ripe for helping foment discussions for any number of players' legacies: is LeBron James finally going to really, really be in discussion for challenging Michael Jordan for the GOAT? Is Kevin Durant 's decision going to be seen as a success, a failure or even if Golden State wins, an open question? Will any of the players not named LeBron or Steph Curry or Durant see fit to want to have a team not in the shadow of the guys I mentioned? I mean, there is a real chance that whether or not the Cavs or Golden State win the Kyrie Irvings, the Klay Thompsons, the Draymond Greens, the Kevin Love s or even the Tristan Thompsons will want to finally find themselves out out the shadows of the top dogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16) Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan '17 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC