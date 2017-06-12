Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love will continue to be at center of ...
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love looked more comfortable this season than at any other point during his Cleveland tenure. With his importance validated after the Cavaliers' championship last June and reaffirmed this postseason -- especially in the Eastern Conference finals -- it seemed like Love had finally quieted any remaining skeptics.
