Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 options for the third team in a Paul George trade

Apr 23, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is guarded by Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the hunt for superstar Paul George, and they may need another team to help them complete the trade.

