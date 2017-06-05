Cavs ignore last year's comeback afte...

Cavs ignore last year's comeback after another 0-2 hole

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed home in a familiar spot after the first two games of the NBA Finals. Rather than reach back to last year's championship comeback for a confidence boost, James' focus is on figuring out what Cleveland must do to change its fortunes against a Warriors team that is fresher and far more dangerous this year, thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant.

