Cavs ignore last year's comeback after another 0-2 hole
LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed home in a familiar spot after the first two games of the NBA Finals. Rather than reach back to last year's championship comeback for a confidence boost, James' focus is on figuring out what Cleveland must do to change its fortunes against a Warriors team that is fresher and far more dangerous this year, thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant.
