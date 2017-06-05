Can the Lakers add Paul George and We...

Can the Lakers add Paul George and Westbrook THIS summer?

Read more: Liberty Ballers

Is it possible for the Lakers to acquire both Russell Westbrook AND Paul George this summer thus crushing the value of the 2018 Lakers pick? Acquire both this year thus setting the table to sign Lebron in '18? The question is prompted by two separate Bleacher Report articles this week. The first one suggested that the prospect of the 2018 FA class abandoning their current teams, coupled with the expectation of the Warriors dominating over the next few years could set off a tidal wave of trade activity THIS summer.

Chicago, IL

