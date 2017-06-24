Butler trade sets stage for looming free agency

As draft night approached, some of the heavy hitters in the NBA -- Cleveland, San Antonio, Houston, Boston, the Clippers among them -- were jockeying, making calls and looking for deals to try to position themselves to make a run at the Golden State juggernaut. The Warriors' greatness has forced the rest of the league to do deep self-examination and be aggressive in upgrading their rosters if they're even going to have a chance to compete.

