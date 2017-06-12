Bulpett: Celtics need Isaiah Thomas - and IT support
Should the Celtics keep him and try to re-sign him after the 2017-18 season? Or should they trade him now when his value is high and not get to the summer when Thomas has talked about a Brinks truck transporting his big score? While it's clear in this corner that the C's should hold tight to their diminutive destroyer, the larger question is: What could they get for him? Of course, you're not trying to get rid of a player who has been an All-Star in his first two full seasons for your team, but when you're in the Celtics' position, no one can be "untouchable." And, most importantly, if another team is willing to propose something utterly stupid, you should be gracious enough to accept it.
