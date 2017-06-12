Bulpett: Celtics need Isaiah Thomas -...

Bulpett: Celtics need Isaiah Thomas - and IT support

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston Herald

Should the Celtics keep him and try to re-sign him after the 2017-18 season? Or should they trade him now when his value is high and not get to the summer when Thomas has talked about a Brinks truck transporting his big score? While it's clear in this corner that the C's should hold tight to their diminutive destroyer, the larger question is: What could they get for him? Of course, you're not trying to get rid of a player who has been an All-Star in his first two full seasons for your team, but when you're in the Celtics' position, no one can be "untouchable." And, most importantly, if another team is willing to propose something utterly stupid, you should be gracious enough to accept it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs... Jun 16 ThePhartz 2
News 27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16) Jan '17 Shoe Phart 18
News Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol... Jan '17 Cold Phart 2
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
News What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15) May '16 Sam 5
News FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,866,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC