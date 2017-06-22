Bulls trade Butler to Minnesota Timberwolves, sources say
APRIL 12: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at United Center on April 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Timberwolves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|27-Year-Old Man Arrested In Murder Of Elderly A... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Shoe Phart
|18
|Westbrook has 31 points, Thunder beat Timberwol...
|Jan '17
|Cold Phart
|2
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
|What is the Sixers' Ideal Pick Position? (Apr '15)
|May '16
|Sam
|5
|FBI Arrests Last 4 Occupiers of Oregon Wildlife... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Timberwolves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC