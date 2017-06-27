Billups still undecided about joining Cavaliers

Nearly a week after first meeting with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, Billups has not yet decided whether to join Cleveland's front office, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday. Billups is weighing several factors and remains unsure if he wants to lead the Cavaliers' basketball operations, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks.

