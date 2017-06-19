American Express, Fitbit Ink Deals With NBA Marketing Daily a " 30 minutes ago

American Express is expanding its marketing partnership with the NBA and Fitbit has inked a deal with the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. The multi-year deal between AmEx and the NBA continues the company's position as the Official Card of the NBA, the Women's National Basketball Association and the NBA G League which allows the company to provide card members with exclusive experiences and access at events such as NBA All-Star and the NBA Draft presented by State Farm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.