Zach LaVine could be a fit as the Timberwolves' sixth-man

Despite a season blighted by injury, the progress of Zach LaVine was there for all to see, but could the long-range magician flourish as the Timberwolves' sixth-man? Last week, Dunking For Wolves detailed how Gorgui Dieng and his defensive attributes could mean that the Senegalese power forward is the sixth-man the Timberwolves crave . But, maybe such a role should be left for the man out of UCLA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dunking with Wolves.