What if the Timberwolves traded Andrew Wiggins?

Andrew Wiggins may be a comfortable starter for the Timberwolves, but what if Tom Thibodeau were to decide to say "au revoir" to the small forward? Let's start by point out that Andrew Wiggins is currently one-third of the Timberwolves' 'Big Three' alongside Zach LaVine and Karl-Anthony Towns . This is a man who is also one-third of the players who managed to start every single Timberwolves game during the 2016-17 season along with KAT and Gorgui Dieng .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dunking with Wolves.