Timberwolves Post-Lottery: The case for Malik Monk
Timberwolves fans know well that one of the team's biggest struggles in 2016-17 was the team's ability to hit the three-point shot, and there's one young stud in this June's draft that could help to change all of that. Former Kentucky guard Malik Monk's ability to hit jump shots, matched with his incredible athleticism could be a deadly combination to pair up with the likes of Andrew Wiggins & Zach LaVine.
