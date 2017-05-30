Timberwolves Notes: G-League, Rose Ru...

Timberwolves Notes: G-League, Rose Rumors

With the Finals still two days away, and a long weekend just ended, there is not a lot going on for us NBA and Wolves junkies. But a couple of things: Darren Wolfson has a new podcast , in which he reports, not surprisingly, that the Derrick Rose rumors are not coming from Minnesota, and that he doesn't expect Rose to be a main target for the Wolves.

Chicago, IL

