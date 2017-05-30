Timberwolves introduce the D-League's Iowa Wolves

Timberwolves Majority Owner Glen Taylor, Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Tom Thibodeau, CEO Ethan Casson, and NBA D-League President Malcolm Turner pose with the newly revealed logo of the Iowa Wolves. The Minnesota Timberwolves ' finalized purchase of the NBA D-League's Iowa Energy in May was a great relief to long-time fans of the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canis Hoopus.