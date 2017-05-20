Timberwolves Free Agency: Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry may just be the best pure shooter in NBA history, and there's always a chance that he could make his way to the Timberwolves this off-season. Two-time MVP Steph Curry becomes a free agent after Golden State's playoff run this year, and he will certainly be evaluating his options on the open market.
