The World According to Gary: NBA Finals preview
On today's edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the likelihood of the Warriors and Cavs facing off again, Banana Republic, The Rock for president. Banana Republic released an ad featuring Cavaliers player Kevin Love with the Bay Bridge in the background.
